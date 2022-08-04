Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.

Skelton will be up for parole again next year.

John Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

Skelton’s three children Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton disappeared in November 2010. The last person believed to have seen them is their father. He didn’t return the boys to their mother the weekend they disappeared.

Previous coverage:

John Skelton, father of missing Morenci boys, skips parole hearing

John Skelton, father of three missing boys, denied parole

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

Skelton Brothers: Author sheds new light on search for missing brothers

Adrian College students producing documentary on missing Skelton brothers

Mother of three missing MI boys still searching

Michigan State Police looking for clues on missing Morenci boys in Montana

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.