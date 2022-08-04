Birthday Club
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.

Skelton will be up for parole again next year.

John Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

Skelton’s three children Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton disappeared in November 2010. The last person believed to have seen them is their father. He didn’t return the boys to their mother the weekend they disappeared.

