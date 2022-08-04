Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights.

The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a victim while acting under the color of law on Nov. 1, 2021. According to the indictment, Bess, while acting as a law enforcement officer, willfully used unreasonable force on the victim. As a result of the incident, the victim allegedly suffered bodily injury.

The Department of Justice says if Bess is convicted, his sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case. This includes the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offenses and the characteristics of the violation.

This case was investigated by the Toledo FBI and the Eric County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Freeman and Tracey B. Tangeman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.