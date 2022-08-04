Gas prices are not widely impacting RV sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people in our area vacation in motorhomes and RVs, and it’s become even more popular since the pandemic. Traveling with an RV takes up a lot of extra fuel, but Jack Chaflin, the sales manager at Reineke RV, said campers usually find a way around the high gas prices.

“We do hear the comments of gas prices, but then our customers will usually go to a smaller unit that’s easier to tow,” said Chaflin. “Now with a larger unit, a lot of people will park them at a campground and then leave them permanently there and travel back and forth so the gas prices don’t affect people like that.”

Dennis Earl camps in his trailer as much as he can, and he said it’s a cheaper way to vacation.

“I’ll stay in state parks and more of the nature-type campgrounds so that runs about $30 a night whereas a hotel is $120 a night. Plus I don’t have to eat out because the food’s right there in the kitchen, everything is right there,” said Earl.

Chaflin at Reineke RV said people are finding ways to save money on fuel.

“The gas prices haven’t really affected the RV sales, now we see people not traveling as far. Years ago they would travel out west but now they’re limiting their travels to the tri-state area,” said Chaflin.

With so many great places to travel within driving distance, Chaflin said people seem okay with staying closer to home.

Another trick to keep gas prices low for RVs?

“Pulling an RV really takes a drag out of your gas so all I’ve really had to do is drop my speed down to about 60 miles per hour and it actually costs me the same amount to travel because I’ve doubled my gas mileage,” said Earl. “But if I wanted to get there as fast as I was before it would definitely be more expensive.”

Earl said that when he goes that 60 miles per hour while pulling his RV, he gets 14 miles to the gallon. When he goes faster, it’s only nine miles to the gallon.

