Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire is currently burning through an apartment complex in Weston.

The building is located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235.

A 13abc crew is driving to the location. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Crews put out a fire at an apartment building in Weston, Ohio on August 4, 2022.(WTVG)

