Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend

MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their...
MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend.

MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.

“Rock the Block is an extension of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s neighborhood revitalization efforts,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director at MVHFH. “It is a day to bring people together, to lift-up a neighborhood and celebrate a community. It is important to have businesses like TRC involved because they are part of the neighborhood like everyone else.”

According to MVHFH, 75 volunteers will complete hands on beautification projects and light exterior home repairs including painting, washing windows and siding, landscaping and large trash pick-up for area homeowners. Volunteers will also help complete projects in Navarre Park that will benefit all area residents.

The day will begin with a short kickoff at Navarre Park at 9 a.m. and will end with a community celebration fair and party. The celebration will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Navarre Park and will include community resources, free food and family entertainment and fun. Everyone is welcome to attend.

