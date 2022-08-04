The Lucas County Children Services sponsors a safety fair for the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Children Services sponsors a Safety Fair to promote the protection of children at home, in schools, and in the community.

The fair will take place on August 27 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lucas County Conference and Learning Center located on 711 Adams Street.

“Nearly every day, LCCS hears about children in unsafe situations or experiencing violence. We hope that by bringing resources together, families can learn ways to make themselves, and the community in general, a safer place to live,” said Melonny King LCCS manager of training and development.

The following topics will be discussed: gun safety, violence prevention, medication safety, water safety, fire safety, basic first aid, and other helpful information.

The LCCS foster care staff will be available to answer questions about fostering.

The LCCS team will offer three-hour programs in car seat safety and recognizing substance abuse for individuals who need professional training hours. Pre-registration is required, to reserve a seat, call 419-213-3277.

Food trucks and vendors will be on-site in addition to children’s activities. LCCS will hold drawings to give away home safety kits which will include smoke and CO2 detectors, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and other items.

Individuals who need professional training hours with certificates.

The event is free and open to the public.

