Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday.

Whitaker is facing the charges stemming from a fatal car crash at Alexis and W. Rowland that killed William Gergich Jr., 31, of Holland.

According to Toledo Police records, Gergich was driving eastbound on Alexis while Whitaker was driving westbound on Alexis on May 5, 2022. Whitaker allegedly lost control of the car and crossed into Gergich’s path. Gergich had a 27-year-old passenger in his car at the time.

All three people involved in the crash were extricated from the vehicles. Gergich and Whitaker were taken to area hospitals for blunt force trauma injuries. Gergich died during his treatment.

Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.