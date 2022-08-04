Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 1:48 a.m. in Whiteford...
One woman dead following traffic crash in Whiteford

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats consider changes to economic bill, weekend votes ahead
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
It's part of the Dream Flights program
Local veterans take flight in BG on board vintage plane
Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong has broken the record for having the longest fingernails.
Woman sets Guinness World Record with 42-foot long fingernails, report says