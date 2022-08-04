More details to be worked out before Toledo charter changes head to voters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Will Toledo mayors get the chance at an additional term in office?

The process to get that idea in front of voters resumed Wednesday but how would it look on the ballot? We might be a long way from finding out.

To make this happen, you’d need to see a change to Toledo’s charter. That can only be done by voters. However, the changes must first go through city council members before reaching voters.

Toledo City Council members discussed several charter changes on Wednesday. Among these changes was the mayoral part which would allow a Toledo mayor to serve no more than three consecutive terms. As of now, a mayor can only serve two consecutive terms.

Council is also looking at other potential charter changes like increasing the budget which the administration can spend without council approval from $10,000 to $25,000. This change would alter not only how ballot petitions are formed but also how to fund improvement to unimproved roads in the city.

If the council signs off on the ideas, we could see all the charter proposed changes on this November’s ballot.

It could appear as one ballot question with all the changes listed. However, some council members and local residents are asking that the 13 separate issues be individually listed so that each charter change could receive its own vote.

Deadlines are coming soon for when these ballot questions need to go to the Lucas County Board of Elections. Leaders at the BOE tell 13abc that the ballot issue needs to be presented to them by August 10th. Members of the Toledo law department, on Wednesday, told council members that the turn-in date is in September.

A special meeting for a potential council vote is scheduled for Thursday. To get these items to the voters, council members need a 2/3 majority or 8 votes to push it through.

