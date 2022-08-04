National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns.

For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green.

This year is set to rally over 60,000 visitors in attendance as Pulltown will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, continue Friday, August 19 and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Admission begins at $21 for advance tickets and $23 for same-day purchases. Children ages 10 and under are free. Weekend passes begin at $105 for advance purchases and $115 for same-day purchases.

For more information on scheduling and admission, visit the National Tractor Pull Championship’s website.

In addition to the championship, Bowling Green State University will welcome its students for the upcoming academic year and both locals and visitors are welcomed to enjoy the final Firefly Nights Festival of the season, on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The downtown festival will offer live music, great food, cold drinks, and a variety of local family fun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.