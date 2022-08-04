Birthday Club
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

Over 60,000 spectators will fill the stands for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships.
Over 60,000 spectators will fill the stands for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns.

For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green.

This year is set to rally over 60,000 visitors in attendance as Pulltown will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, continue Friday, August 19 and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Admission begins at $21 for advance tickets and $23 for same-day purchases. Children ages 10 and under are free. Weekend passes begin at $105 for advance purchases and $115 for same-day purchases.

For more information on scheduling and admission, visit the National Tractor Pull Championship’s website.

In addition to the championship, Bowling Green State University will welcome its students for the upcoming academic year and both locals and visitors are welcomed to enjoy the final Firefly Nights Festival of the season, on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The downtown festival will offer live music, great food, cold drinks, and a variety of local family fun.

