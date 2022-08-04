Good Jobs Challenge grant awards millions to fund Ohio manufacturing training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S Department of Commerce announced the winners of the $500 million “Good Jobs Challenge” Grant on Wednesday.

The grant aims to expand employment opportunities in the country. The Ohio Manufacturers Association Educational and Industrial Development Institute was awarded $23.5 million.

“This grant in particular that we received word about today is focused on serving people of color, women, veterans, and returning citizens. Folks who have been incarcerated and are coming back to the workforce” said Sara Tracey, the Managing Director of Workforce Services for the association.

Tracey added that the association aims to assist those who are working a part-time or low-wage job and desiring an increase in income and stability.

“We want them to know that manufacturing is an industry that creates stability, that pays good wages,” Tracey said.

The organization helps people looking for employment by providing them with the skills and education needed to succeed in the manufacturing industry.

Adam Snyder, Chief Operating Officer of Talan Products said in spite of a decrease in recruitment, the need to fill positions has increased.

“For a young person that’s looking for a job right now, you may come in entry-level or come in as a machine operator, but there are really high caliber folks that are about to retire in the next couple of years. It’s going to open a lot of doors for the people that step into the pathway,” said Snyder.

Talan Products is one of OMA’s partnering organizations.

In addition, Snyder said there are manufacturing jobs available within a short drive of anyone within the state looking for employment.

“It’s really an exciting time to be in manufacturing. And this grant is an acknowledgment from our partners at the federal level that Ohio is doing really great things to get people into manufacturing and support the growth of the whole industry.”

If you are interested in applying to the institute or to find out more information click here.

