Salvation Army adds additional day for Tools for School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army has added an additional day for their Tools for School distribution event.

According to the Salvation Army, the additional distribution day will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army located at 620 N. Erie St.

Tools for School is a Salvation Army program that provides backpacks with school supplies to Lucas County students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The Salvation Army says it hopes this program evens the playing field for children who may not be able to start school with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year.

In order to receive a backpack with supplies, you must have the following required documents:

Photo ID

Proof of Address

Proof of child’s age

Last 4 digits of each child’s social security number

Custody papers (if applicable)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.