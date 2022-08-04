Birthday Club
Salvation Army adds additional day for Tools for School event

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army has added an additional day for their Tools for School distribution event.

According to the Salvation Army, the additional distribution day will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army located at 620 N. Erie St.

Tools for School is a Salvation Army program that provides backpacks with school supplies to Lucas County students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The Salvation Army says it hopes this program evens the playing field for children who may not be able to start school with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year.

In order to receive a backpack with supplies, you must have the following required documents:

  • Photo ID
  • Proof of Address
  • Proof of child’s age
  • Last 4 digits of each child’s social security number
  • Custody papers (if applicable)

