Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.(Takata Corporation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
According to Toledo Police, on April 24, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 1:48 a.m. in Whiteford...
One woman dead following traffic crash in Whiteford

Latest News

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Residents displaced after Weston apartment fire
Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building