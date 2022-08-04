Birthday Club
“White Cards” offer 100% health coverage to those with chronic conditions related to nuclear energy jobs

U.S. Department of Labor program applies to those who worked at Brush Wellman in Luckey
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a $240M cleanup on the former Brush Wellman site in Luckey, Ohio. It's expected to last into 2027.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a $240M cleanup on the former Brush Wellman site in Luckey, Ohio. It's expected to last into 2027.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The site of what used to house the Brush Wellman Beryllium production facility at State Route 582 and Luckey Rd. no longer has decaying buildings standing on contaminated ground. Most of the structures are gone thanks to a $240M cleanup project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Remediation is expected to last into 2027.

Meantime, another government funded program offers compensation to those who worked at the plant and may now have chronic illnesses related to the jobsite.

“It’s upsetting because not a lot of people know about it. So, they’re either not getting care or they’re paying 100% out-of-pocket expenses for doctor’s visits and supplies and things like that because they’re not aware,” explains Brittany Sabol, RN. Sabol works for Majestic Home Health Care, which partners with the U.S. Department of Labor to provide care for nuclear energy workers.

Sabol says a program under the Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation offers “White Cards,” which work similar to an insurance card, but they offer complete coverage for free to those who qualify.

To see whether you qualify, click here: Energy Workers Program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

