419 United for Ukraine event to raise money to help Ukraine

The event includes multiples forms of entertainment for all to enjoy including music on two stages, poets, painters and more.(Theresa Konwinski)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 419 United for Ukraine event is happening this weekend to bring the community together to raise money for Ukraine while enjoying a day filled with entertainment.

According to organizers, the event is a musical celebration of the area’s interest in compassion for, and caring about, what’s happing in Ukraine.

“We’ve kind of lost track about what’s happening in Ukraine and it’s still a very dicey situation over there for people,” said Theresa Konwinski, Organizer of 419 United for Ukraine. “Millions of refugees that have exited the country and when they go back home, what have they got to go home to? Just watching the news coverage of what’s happening in Ukraine and paying attention should make us all want to do something.”

The event includes multiples forms of entertainment for all to enjoy including music on two stages, poets, painters and more. There will be between 14 and 16 bands performing, with Distant Cousinz, feat. Trez Gregory as the headliners.

Organizers say the event will also include a 50/50 raffle, 419 United for Ukraine t-shirts for sale and artwork being raffled off.

The event will take place on Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Bronze Boar located at 20 S. Huron St.

The cost of attendance is a $10 cash donation. All proceeds from this event benefit Doctors without Borders.

“We set up our own 501C3s so that people who donate will feel comfortable that the money that they donate is going exactly to where we say it’s going to,” said Konwinski.

If you are interested in donating and can’t make it to the event, donations can be made directly through Huntington Bank. A 419 united for Ukraine account has been set up and your donation will go directly into that account.

