8/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Few isolated storms each afternoon through the weekend; drier starting Tuesday
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another afternoon of “air you can wear”, feeling like close to 100F with a few isolated storms expected to bubble up with the heat of the day. Most of us will stay dry on any given afternoon through the weekend -- including race day up at MIS -- though rain chances will ramp back up to start next week. It won’t last long, as a cold front brings back drier and slightly cooler air for the midweek onward.
