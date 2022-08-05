8/5: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

TODAY: Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s but feeling closer to 90. Partly sunny with isolated showers and t-storms around through the early evening. TONIGHT: A bit of clearing but sticky and stagnant with lows in the low 70s. SATURDAY: Getting hotter with highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid-90s. A stray afternoon t-storm can’t be ruled out, but otherwise we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. SUNDAY: Hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s but feeling like the upper 90s. Partly cloudy with showers and storms developing later in the day and continuing into Sunday night. EXTENDED: More showers and storms for Monday when it’ll still be muggy with highs in the mid-80s. A few showers will linger into Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, Tuesday will be less humid and more comfortable with highs near 80. Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

