Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/5/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

The heat is on this weekend!
8/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Chance of showers ending early tonight, muggy overnight, patchy dense fog possible, lows in the lower 70s. SATURDAY: Hot and humid, highs in the lower 90s (heat index in the upper 90s), chance of an isolated PM shower. SUNDAY: Hot and humid, highs in the lower 90s (heat index approaching 100), scattered storms expected in the afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

Latest News

Staying hot and humid through the weekend, with isolated storms each afternoon. Dan Smith has...
8/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Staying hot and humid through the weekend, with isolated storms each afternoon. Dan Smith has...
8/5: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
8/5: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
8/5: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast
8/4/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/4/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast