City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”

The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe its systems or any sensitive information have been compromised. The incident response team will monitor the situation closely, according to a city spokesperson.

The city implemented the response plan “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

