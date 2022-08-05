Birthday Club
Deshaun Watson, players union have through Friday to respond to NFL’s appeal of suspension

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Players Association, on behalf of Deshaun Watson, has until the end of business on Friday to formally respond to the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension.

As of Friday morning, there have been no public remarks from the union representing Watson since the NFL announced plans to pursue a harsher punishment for violating the personal conduct policy.

NFL seeks indefinite suspension of at least 1 year

The decision from the NFL to appeal the six-game suspension means both sides might soon be setting up for a lengthy dispute in federal court unless a settlement could be made.

The current suspension of six games was recommended by former judge Sue Robinson, who was the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation.

Robinson called the allegations “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell has now designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey to hear the NFL’s appeal.

RELATED: Former attorney general considered expert in domestic violence, sexual assault criminal law

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson settles 23 of 24 civil lawsuits

Two separate grand juries in Harris County, Texas chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges based on the evidence that was presented.

The 26-year-old quarterback previously stated during his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns that he “never assaulted any woman.”

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

