Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, August 6, a local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by the life experiences that led her to a new purpose and profession.

Halina Schriefer is the owner of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing in Whitehouse. In the cozy rooms of her business, she practices and leads sessions that are focused on two things.

“We take healing, we take the creative art aspect and we put it together,” Schriefer explained. “I had a career in technology and I absolutely loved it. But I had this deep passion to want to help people heal. I’m a person who has suffered from depression and anxiety over the years and yoga and reiki has really helped me with that.”

Now Schriefer wants to share that with others through the Create Community Art Fest, which will take place Saturday directly behind her business. It starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m.

“We really want to bring people together, kind of family reunion style. We’ll have games, we have an alpaca coming, various dance classes. We’ll have yoga happening, vendors. So, it’s really gonna be an awesome day for the entire family.” Schriefer said.

Betsy Paulsen stumbled on Ordinary Pioneer on Facebook a year ago, during a time when she, too, was searching for clarity and purpose. Now, as a frequent student, she will serve as one of the vendors at the festival. Paulsen launched her Etsy business, Aster Greetings, which specializes in handmade, custom watercolor greeting cards.

“The nice thing about this event is it’s a way to see if some of this stuff resonates with you,” Paulsen said with a smile.

The festival is free to attend, and there will be plenty of items for sale, as well as crafts for the kids.

“Especially in this pandemic, we’ve become disconnected from people. The social aspect has definitely drifted off,” Schriefer said. “The goal for all this is unity.”

