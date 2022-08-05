PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd.

A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff said foul play is expected, and any one with information on the case is asked to contact the department at (419) 734-4404.

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

