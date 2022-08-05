Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd.
A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff said foul play is expected, and any one with information on the case is asked to contact the department at (419) 734-4404.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.