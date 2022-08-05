Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting
Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building.
Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, are...
Blinken: China military drills are ‘significant escalation’
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
FILE PHOTO - Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in...
Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire