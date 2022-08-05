Local bus drivers experience Crisis Reality Training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former law enforcement officer turned crisis training expert, Jesus Villahermosa, is putting the extensive research he’s gathered throughout the years and his personal experience into action.

“My son was in a school shooting. I responded to my son’s school shooting as a police officer within one minute,” said Villahermosa.

Villahermosa travels the country, conducting seminars, empowering and training all types of individuals for possible crisis situations.

“What we’re teaching them is, be aware. Don’t be afraid to take action even if it’s outside of the policy manual,” Villahermosa said. “As long as you keep those kids safe.”

Just in the past four days, Villahermosa says he’s been to four cities. He says the largest crowd this week was Thursday’s presentation at the PENTA Career Center in Perrysburg with roughly 600 guests.

He says mass shootings and violence in schools are not going away any time soon.

“We haven’t solved burglary, rape, assault, domestic violence, theft, vandalism. We haven’t solved any of those in hundreds of years. You’re not going to solve this problem,” said Villahermosa. “So, my philosophy is this: until we can solve this problem, until someone comes up with, I don’t know what idea or program that could actually stop young men in America from killing, I’m going to have a plan.”

One Toledo bus driver attending the event, Sydona Shelton, tells 13abc you never know what’s going to be put in front of you on the job, or in life.

“It’s scary to some point, but it’s just what’s going on in today’s society”, said Shelton. “It’s just what it is. So, to be better prepared and aware, and to be able to be provided with this type of training is just beneficial.”

For more information on Villahermosa and his training, you can go to his website.

