Man shot and killed overnight in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were called out to the Ravine Village Park Apartments around 2 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound. That man described as a black male in his 20′s. Our crew on scene did see an ambulance leaving the crime scene. 13abc did learn the victim did die as a result of their injuries. So far police are asking the public for assistance as they no suspects in this latest shooting. If you know anything that could help police, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.