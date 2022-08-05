Birthday Club
Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maritime Academy of Toledo is hosting a community Back to School Bash for the 2022-2023 school year.

The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo located at 803 Water Street.

The Maritime Academy of Toledo says with the school year approaching, this event will help start the school year on a positive note by bringing the community together while allowing students to interact with each other and develop important social skills.

The event is open to the public and all of the following are free:

  • Food
  • Raffles - family membership to the Toledo Zoo, self-care basket, etc.
  • Boat rides on the Maumee River
  • Swimming and boat races
  • Jeopardy Contest
  • School fees waived for registrants

According to the Maritime Academy, there will also be many local organizations on-site to celebrate with the community including Efcentrix Candles, Owens Corning, Marco’s Pizza, A Step Beyond, National Guard, Buckeye Health and Scouts.

