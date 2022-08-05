Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe.

The animal shelter will have a few adoptable dogs for attendees to meet while enjoying a movie at the theater.

If you donate a pet item on site, you will receive a free hot dog from Memory Lane Drive-in Theater.

