Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents.

Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit.

One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one has been torn down and the demolition dumpsters are still sitting there attracting animals.

Resident Sean Pool said management quickly filled up two dumpsters after briefly emptying them per the request of the residents. He added that the management has yet to empty the remaining dumpsters.

“It just makes me feel that they’re not doing enough,” said Pool.

In addition, Pool said some neighbors have had to deal with pests since the dumpsters made an appearance. " My neighbor here has had problems with mice getting into her house.”

Another neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous said she experienced the same issues.

" The dumpsters we don’t know what they are attracting. I’ve noticed an increase in raccoons, possums, and who knows what else. We don’t know if there are bugs coming from the dumpsters.”

They told 13abc the management is hard to get into contact with, and every time they complain they get the same runaround.

The anonymous source said management promises to tear down the dumpsters, but the promises remain unfulfilled.

“‘...they do it halfway and then sit on them. There have been quite a few that haven’t been in touch for months.”

13abc reached out to Raintree Village, however, a man who claims to represent the park said he was not authorized to answer any questions and instructed us to contact the out-of-state office in Texas. When a reporter asked for the number, management declined to provide further assistance. 13abc is still attempting to get in touch with the Texas office.

If you have a neighborhood nuisance send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com, and we’ll see what we can do.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

