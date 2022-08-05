Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk had offered to buy the company earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal by claiming the social platform was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Twitter sued to force him to complete the acquisition. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.

Musk’s attorneys argued that Twitter’s own disclosures revealed that it has 65 million fewer “monetizable daily active users,” who can be shown digital ads, than the 238 million that Twitter claims, the Post and the Journal reported.

The filing also said most of Twitter’s ads are shown only to a sliver of the company’s user base, the Post said.

In an unexpected twist, Twitter filed its response denying Musk’s accusations before Musk’s own counterclaims surfaced.

Twitter called Musk’s reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Kremlin says Brittney Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
8/5: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
8/5: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
Facebook has been accused of silencing conservatives, while Democrats regularly complain that...
Meta trims election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out