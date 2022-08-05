Ohio Task Force 1 winds down flood rescue and recovery mission in Kentucky

JACKSON, KY (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is winding down their flood rescue and recovery mission in eastern Kentucky.

Ohio Task Force 1, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, responded to Kentucky last Thursday. The team was made up of firefighters, medics and other first responders from across the state of Ohio.

FEMA activated 16 members of the task force on July 28 to help with water rescues, with that number growing to 47 by the following day. Seven dogs were also added to assist with search efforts.

When the team first arrived, water levels were very high. They went from house to house doing searches in the Jackson, Kentucky area while also helping with water rescues.

As the water level receded, the team transitioned to a wide search area searching on foot and with boats in the water.

The team’s leader says the mission has been very intense but he’s impressed with how the communities have rallied together.

“It’s unbelievably resilient. The way I would describe it is caring and compassionate,” said Team Leader Adam Landis. “They’re looking out for each other or asking about each other. They’re just unbelievably kind. It’s so impressive, and it’s just amazing to see.”

The team says it’s currently awaiting its next assignment and doesn’t know how much longer this mission will last, but they’re ready to stay in operation if needed.

