Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Task Force 1 winds down flood rescue and recovery mission in Kentucky

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, KY (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is winding down their flood rescue and recovery mission in eastern Kentucky.

Ohio Task Force 1, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, responded to Kentucky last Thursday. The team was made up of firefighters, medics and other first responders from across the state of Ohio.

FEMA activated 16 members of the task force on July 28 to help with water rescues, with that number growing to 47 by the following day. Seven dogs were also added to assist with search efforts.

When the team first arrived, water levels were very high. They went from house to house doing searches in the Jackson, Kentucky area while also helping with water rescues.

As the water level receded, the team transitioned to a wide search area searching on foot and with boats in the water.

The team’s leader says the mission has been very intense but he’s impressed with how the communities have rallied together.

“It’s unbelievably resilient. The way I would describe it is caring and compassionate,” said Team Leader Adam Landis. “They’re looking out for each other or asking about each other. They’re just unbelievably kind. It’s so impressive, and it’s just amazing to see.”

The team says it’s currently awaiting its next assignment and doesn’t know how much longer this mission will last, but they’re ready to stay in operation if needed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child

Latest News

Skyline of Toledo, Ohio.
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
Ohio Task Force 1 completes initial phase of Kentucky mission
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire