OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike.

OSHP says a 2019 Freightliner utility truck was being driven by Nicholas A. George, 30, of Lawrence, Ohio. The vehicle was heading eastbound on IR 80 when it exited the left side of the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle entered the westbound lanes and overturned, ejecting the passenger, Javier A. Rodriguez, 30, of Cleveland.

According to OSHP, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene and George sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drug use were a factor in the crash. OSHP says safety belts were not worn at the time of the crash.

