‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio.
A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
The National Weather Service said the “signature” is detected when thousands of birds fly off at one time.
Roost rings are common in the morning and are usually visible when birds begin to migrate south, according to the National Weather Service.
