Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo auto shop catches fire

Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly on August 5, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.

TFRD said the owner of the business sustained minor injuries trying to put out the fire. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and vent the building.

Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly on August 5, 2022.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child

Latest News

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo...
Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m.
OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash