Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.

TFRD said the owner of the business sustained minor injuries trying to put out the fire. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and vent the building.

Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly on August 5, 2022. (wtvg)

