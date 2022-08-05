Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced died.

Dominick was a son, brother, father, musician, and 2011 graduate of Toledo School for the Arts.

“Dominic Barnett was a really active member of our community. He played the viola, both in the pop and jazz combos as well as in the orchestra. He lit up every room that he came into and he was really a great part of our community,” said Steve Gierke, the Development Director at the Toledo School for the Arts.

Since his death, teachers and former classmates have taken to social media to post memories. One person took to Facebook writing, “He was a great musician that I looked up to and seemed like he was everyone’s friend.” Another wrote, “He was always full of life and made every moment fun.”

“Any time something like this happens it’s an absolute tragedy,” Gierke said. He added that the TSA staff and graduating class of 2011 have rallied together to support one another.

13abc reached out to the Barnett family, however, the family declined to comment as they continue to grieve. Gierke said TSA will continue to uplift the family.

" It’s important to get your community together and circle up and try to make sense of these tragedies, but at this point, it makes no sense. It’s horrible,” Gierke said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.