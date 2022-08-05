Birthday Club
TPD investigating East Toledo homicide

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is confirmed dead in a shooting at an East Toledo apartment complex.

Toledo Police are investigating the death of a yet to be identified black male in his 20s.

Authorities were called to Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot in the torso.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call or text Crimestoppers.

