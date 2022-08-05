Voters to decide on Toledo city charter changes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo City Council voted to send city charter changes to voters during a special meeting on Thursday.

Council members consolidated a series of proposed charter amendments into one measure for the upcoming ballot.

If approved by voters, the charter amendment would increase the budget the administration can spend without council approval from $10,000 to $25,000, allow repairs to unimproved roads (roads without sewers) with city funding, among other changes.

The more controversial aspect would allow a Toledo mayor to serve up to three consecutive terms. As of now, a mayor may only serve two consecutive terms.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who is in his second term as mayor, issued a statement after city council approved the move.

“There will be those who focus on the other aspects of this amendment, and all recommended charter changes deserve discussion and debate,” Kapszukiewicz said.”But there is no question what the most important part of this ballot issue is — the chance to fix ALL of Toledo’s roads.”

The mayor is focused on the roads component of the charter amendment proposal, saying it gives us the opportunity to fix what he called a flaw in the current charter, as capital improvement dollars aren’t allowed to be used to fix unimproved roads.

“While the issue placed before the voters will improve the charter in a number of ways — such as making it easier for citizens to overturn decisions of city government and improving the efficiency of city purchasing — I am most excited about the opportunity to fix more roads,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz added that he believes city council made the “right decision to allow the voters to decide whether they want the city to be able to fix more roads.”

Deadlines are soon approaching for when ballot questions need to be sent to the Lucas County Board of Elections. Board of Election leaders told 13abc that the ballot issue must be presented by August 10. Members of the Toledo Law Department told council members during a meeting on Wednesday that the deadline is in September.

