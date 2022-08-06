8/6: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and soupy with lows in the mid-70s. SUNDAY: Humid with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s, but feeling more like 95-100. Scattered storms will arrive later in the afternoon and continue into the night with some heavy downpours possible. Lows Sunday night again in the mid-70s. MONDAY: Still muggy with occasional t-storms and downpours. Highs approaching 90 but feeling more like 91-96. EXTENDED: More scattered storms and downpours likely Monday night into Tuesday while remaining sticky with highs around 80. Showers taper off Tuesday night, lows in the mid-60s. Getting less humid on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine for Friday and Saturday, highs in the low 80s Friday, mid-80s on Saturday.

