Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more.

According to CNN, a source said the pair broke up this week because of distance and schedules.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October of last year after the pair met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson was a cast member on the comedy sketch show for eight years. He left last season.

While the couple was dating, Kardashian was going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian was legally declared single in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Octavio Vasquez
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
A massive tree crushed a Jeep outside The Tiger Den Dairy Bar in Liberty Center. The girls who...
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire
They are worried their road won't be fixed correctly
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it...
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work