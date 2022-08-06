Birthday Club
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.(Lucas County Engineer's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships.

The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county.

The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova and Weckerly Road in Monclova Township and the second opened Thursday and is located at the intersection of Brint and Kilburn Road in Richfield Township.

Lucas County opens a new roundabout on Kilburn and Brint Rd. in Richfield Township on August 3,...
Lucas County opens a new roundabout on Kilburn and Brint Rd. in Richfield Township on August 3, 2022.(Lucas County Engineer's Office)

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office said minor cosmetic work will continue for the next few weeks on both sites.

The county will install two more roundabouts this year. The first is currently underway at the intersection of Berkey Southern Road −S.R. 295 – and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence in Waterville Township. Construction for the second roundabout will begin in late August at the intersection of Angola and King Road in Springfield Township.

According to the Lucas County Engineer’s office roundabouts are proven to be safer than traditional two and four-way stops and traffic signals. The Federal Highway Administration – FHWA – studies have shown that roundabouts achieve a 44 percent reduction in crashes and reduce serious injury and deadly crashes by nearly 90 percent at two-way stop intersections.

In addition, the County Engineer’s office states that the FHWA reported a 48 percent reduction in crashes and a nearly 80 percent decrease in serious injuries and deadly crashes once traffic signals were replaced with roundabouts.

