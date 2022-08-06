Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape.

The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right.

“They did start and they have milled a portion of the road, but they’re leaving one portion alone which I think is unconscionable,” said Sally Milks, a resident of Deigle Drive. “It should be taken up too. It’s just as bad as the rest of the road.”

13abc spoke over the phone with the commissioner of road and bridge maintenance for the city of Toledo. He said the city didn’t have the money to fix the whole road this year, but they did go in and fix the bad portions. However, Milks said this isn’t enough.

“What I was hoping to get was a total repair of the road. What have I got? I’ve got better than nothing, I can say that, but my total joy would be for the whole road to be replaced,” said Milks.

The city said Deigle Dr. has been in bad shape since a waterline replacement method failed in 2018, and the issue wasn’t brought to their attention until recently which is why it’s being fixed now.

“Usually the first thing people say when they come to visit us, they walk in the door and say your street is terrible,” said resident Dan Whitman.

Both Milks and Whitman said while they are happy with the progress being made on the road, they feel like their voices weren’t being heard.

“This road was in such bad shape from when they put the drain pipes in about four or five years ago. All they did was put gravel over it, and it looked worse than a country road. My main concern is I just want the job done right this time,” said Whitman.

“If I’m pushing too far and it’s going to be okay, then my apologies. But right now I don’t feel this is being done right,” said Milks.

The commissioner of road and bridge maintenance said that they are reviewing the issues on Deigle, and they’re looking to possibly put it in Toledo’s 2023 road program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.