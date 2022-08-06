Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union celebrates its 17th annual Toledo African American Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union will host its 17th annual African American Festival at Promenade Park on Saturday.

CEO of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said the festival began as a simple vision,

“A vision. That’s how it started. We started on the corner of Detroit in Indiana, we had 800 people. We were so excited. And now we’re at Promenade Park 17 years later,” said Cowell.

In previous years the parade, festival, and concert were all in one year, but this year is different. The parade was held in July, and the festival and concert are tomorrow.

” We grew, it’s growing pains. In the beginning, we always had the children’s activities, and because of us being down at Promenade we no longer have that avenue. So this year we decided after the parade that we would have activities for youth because we can’t forget them,” said Suzette Cowell.

At the event, people in attendance will hear live music, take part in some family activities, and most importantly eat some good food. " We’re going to have ribs, hotdogs, and funnel cakes. We got ice cream, tacos, everything and anything you can ask for it we’re gonna have it down there,” said Garnet Cowell, a festival staff member.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the history, health, and education of the African American community.

“I think it’s important to see the camaraderie, I think it’s important to see us coming together. Especially with everything that’s been going on, just to see everyone unite,” said Shariva Sutton, another festival staff member.

The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union said it is important to bring the community together, especially during a time when there is a clear division in the country and the world.

They want people to leave the negativity at the door and enjoy themselves.

" This is a peaceful event. We want positivity and good energy. All the chaos out here leave it where it’s at,” said Garnet Cowell.

