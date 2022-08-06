Birthday Club
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child.

Police are looking for Devon Harris.  He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to a call of a child having a seizure on Tuesday.  Police found the 3-year-old unresponsive.  That child was eventually taken by helicopter to Toledo Hospital.  Police tell 13abc it was then discovered that the child’s injuries were severe and the result of trauma.

Police say the child died on Thursday.  Fulton County Common Pleas court records identify the child as Gemma Thompson.

Wauseon police say Harris’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

