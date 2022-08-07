Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Just another 36 hours of heat, humidity, and storm chances to go.
8/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and lows in the mid-70s. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours possible. MONDAY: Still very humid with highs around 90 and two rounds of showers and storms: the first during the morning, the second later in the afternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours will again be possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Sticky with lingering showers and lows near 70. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few early showers, then getting less humid with highs around 80. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated afternoon shower, highs in the low 80s. Mainly sunny and nice Friday, highs in the low 80s. More sunshine for Saturday & Sunday, highs in the mid-80s both days.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
A massive tree crushed a Jeep outside The Tiger Den Dairy Bar in Liberty Center. The girls who...
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

Latest News

Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
8/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Aug. 6, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Aug. 6, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast