8/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and lows in the mid-70s. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours possible. MONDAY: Still very humid with highs around 90 and two rounds of showers and storms: the first during the morning, the second later in the afternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours will again be possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Sticky with lingering showers and lows near 70. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few early showers, then getting less humid with highs around 80. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated afternoon shower, highs in the low 80s. Mainly sunny and nice Friday, highs in the low 80s. More sunshine for Saturday & Sunday, highs in the mid-80s both days.

