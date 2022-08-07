Birthday Club
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Soaking rain and a few storms to end the weekend and begin the work week.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TODAY: Hot and humid. Showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 93, with a heat index near 100. TONIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Low 74. MONDAY: Rain and thunder likely throughout the day. Heavy downpours possible at times. Still hot and very humid. High 90.

