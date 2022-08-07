Birthday Club
Browns RB Hunt sits out drills in protest, wants extension

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns activated Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve and will have them in the lineup for Sunday, Nov. 28, critical game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt has stayed out of team drills during practice the past two days in protest because he’s asking for a long-term contract extension from the team.

Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago.

The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland.

But he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries.

Hunt’s situation adds more drama for the Browns, who are waiting to see how quarterback long Deshaun Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

