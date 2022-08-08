419 unites for Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is standing strong for the people of Ukraine, 164 days after Russia’s invasion of the sovereign country. The 419 United for Ukraine event was held at the Bronze Boar downtown Toledo on Sunday to raise money for Doctors without Borders, which is sending doctors to Ukraine to help in the crisis.

“There are lots of doctors and nurses who are going over to Ukraine and giving their time and services,” said Theresa Conwinski, organizer of the event. “We are not all able to do that, but can we raise some money to help support people who are over? Absolutely, and that’s what we tried to do today.”

Ukrainian officials say since the beginning of the war, more than 350 children have been killed and more than 700 have been injured, all due to Russian attacks. They say those numbers could rise as they continue to get reports from “places of active hostilities”.

“Children are scared to death to even think about trying to go back to school,” said Conwinski. “Of course, a lot of their schools are bombed.”

Alona Matchenko is from Ukraine, and is a student at the University of Toledo. She has been in the United States for six years. In February, she founded Toledo Helps Ukraine.

“Ukraine will never be the same,” said Matchenko. “But we will fight for our freedom, our peace. In the United States we have our voices and those voices can be heard.”

To help raise money, 419 United for Ukraine held an auction, raffle, and a $10 cover charge to listen to various live musicians.

“We live in a small world,” said Conwinski. “What impacts one part of the world has a ripple effect across the entire globe.”

If you would like to donate, you can go to the Huntington National Bank and give a donation under the 419 United for Ukraine account.

