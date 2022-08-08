Birthday Club
8/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms this early evening; cooler & drier weather ahead
It's another hot and humid afternoon, with scattered storms set to return before sunset. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Many of us picked up some beneficial rain this morning -- over half an inch at Toledo Express since midnight -- and with enough afternoon clearing, it’s another day of heat and humidity leading to scattered storms around the evening commute. Once that front clears, we’ll remain in the low to mid-80s all the way through next weekend, with drier/more comfortable air filtering back in as well.

