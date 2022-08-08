8/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Many of us picked up some beneficial rain this morning -- over half an inch at Toledo Express since midnight -- and with enough afternoon clearing, it’s another day of heat and humidity leading to scattered storms around the evening commute. Once that front clears, we’ll remain in the low to mid-80s all the way through next weekend, with drier/more comfortable air filtering back in as well.

