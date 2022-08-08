Aug. 8, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
Hot, humid, and stormy later today. More comfortable weather is just around the corner!
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TODAY: A few storms in the morning, then turning partly cloudy through later afternoon. Showers and storms return in the evening with heavy downpours likely. Still hot and very humid. High 91. TONIGHT: Rain showers diminishing late. Low 68. TUESDAY: Rain possible in the morning, then staying mostly cloudy. Cooler, high 80.
