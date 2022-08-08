Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Aug. 8, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast

Hot, humid, and stormy later today. More comfortable weather is just around the corner!
Aug. 8, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
Aug. 8, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: A few storms in the morning, then turning partly cloudy through later afternoon. Showers and storms return in the evening with heavy downpours likely. Still hot and very humid. High 91. TONIGHT: Rain showers diminishing late. Low 68. TUESDAY: Rain possible in the morning, then staying mostly cloudy. Cooler, high 80.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

8/7: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/7: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 7, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
8/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast