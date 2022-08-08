Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

Latest News

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
13abc's Sashem Brey discusses Cyber Security Tips on this week's Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday, August, 8 2022.
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods.
WATCH: Jewelry robbers make off with more than $2 million in goods