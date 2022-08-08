Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man.

Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.

Another person was shot in the shoulder during the incident but survived their injuries.

Lathan is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

